Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.88.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.76. 4,871,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,834. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.47.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,536.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,536.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,019 shares of company stock worth $6,958,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

