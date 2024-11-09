Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.06. 1,230,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.31. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $2,954,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 89,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $1,305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 70,329 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

