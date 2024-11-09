Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston Sells 14,000 Shares

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $1,464,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,613.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Exponent Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $104.97 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Trading of Exponent

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 70.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

