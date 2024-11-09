Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

FN stock opened at $271.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.77. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $159.30 and a 52-week high of $278.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $804.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,426.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,610. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fabrinet by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 732.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

