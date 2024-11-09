FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

FactSet Research Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. FactSet Research Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to earn $18.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

NYSE:FDS opened at $477.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.28. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,432.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,432.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,362 shares of company stock worth $11,450,695 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

