Fairway Wealth LLC Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Fairway Wealth LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

