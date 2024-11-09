Fairway Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 4.1% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $184.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $139.03 and a 12-month high of $184.47.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

