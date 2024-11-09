Fairway Wealth LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Fairway Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 136.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 120,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 124,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 311,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after buying an additional 41,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 192.1% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

