Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 215201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.