Farid Tan Sells 21,000 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) President Farid Tan sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $710,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 923,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,236,653.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

MCBS stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.60.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $60.45 million during the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on MetroCity Bankshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Institutional Trading of MetroCity Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

