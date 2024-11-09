Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.02) to $0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.0 million to $140.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.34 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.120–0.080 EPS.
Fastly Price Performance
NYSE FSLY traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $7.67. 4,691,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. Fastly has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $25.87.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $132.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on Fastly
Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly
In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $408,287.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,277,043.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,066 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $408,287.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,277,043.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $98,465.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,366.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,959. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Fastly
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fastly
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.