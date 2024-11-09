F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

F&G Annuities & Life has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of NYSE FG opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. F&G Annuities & Life has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $48.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.04.

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

