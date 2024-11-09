F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FGGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

F&G Annuities & Life has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FG opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. F&G Annuities & Life has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $48.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.04.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

