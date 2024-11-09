F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.76 and last traded at $43.76. 21,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 88,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FG

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is -1,399.77%.

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 1,386.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 723.4% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.