Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Susquehanna

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.68.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 277,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,876,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

