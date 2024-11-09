Fiera Capital Corp Buys 666,805 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 497.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 800,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666,805 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $30,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ExlService by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ExlService by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 28.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $4,207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,240 shares in the company, valued at $50,073,396.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $4,207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,073,396.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $954,952.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,254.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,688 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,831. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXLS stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

