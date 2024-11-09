Fiera Capital Corp Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $288.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $193.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.88.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.