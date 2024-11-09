Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $891.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.