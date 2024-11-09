Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 391,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,115 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $21,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,133,000 after purchasing an additional 744,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,431,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,121,000 after buying an additional 1,176,069 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after buying an additional 467,647 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,729,000 after acquiring an additional 57,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,728.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,157 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $59.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 259.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,459.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,459.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.