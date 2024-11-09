Fiera Capital Corp Makes New $19.64 Million Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 175,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,643,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 60.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 53.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 197.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 33.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $114.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $70.63 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Cabot had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $2,601,406.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,630,719.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $1,708,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,011.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $2,601,406.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,630,719.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,299 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

