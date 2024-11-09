Fiera Capital Corp Sells 12,459 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,459 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,103,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 19.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 246,834 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 768,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 377,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

VMO stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.