First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,025.90.
FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $55.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 189.06 earnings per share for the current year.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.
First Citizens BancShares declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 129.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
