First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,025.90.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $2,165.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,952.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1,854.91. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $1,363.97 and a one year high of $2,275.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $55.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 189.06 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 129.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.