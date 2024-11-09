First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 191,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 128,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IBDT opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.