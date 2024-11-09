First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.1% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $7,959,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $220.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

