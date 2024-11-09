First National Bank Alaska to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.20 (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 3.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

First National Bank Alaska Trading Up 5.2 %

OTCMKTS:FBAK traded up $11.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 578. First National Bank Alaska has a one year low of $186.00 and a one year high of $225.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.01 and its 200-day moving average is $200.70.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.