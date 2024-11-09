First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.97 and last traded at $62.67, with a volume of 80588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.94.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

