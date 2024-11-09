First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.97 and last traded at $62.67, with a volume of 80588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.94.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
