First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.97 and last traded at $45.93, with a volume of 92787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 4,431.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,420,000 after buying an additional 3,427,180 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,335,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,616,000 after buying an additional 1,200,278 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after buying an additional 551,147 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,175,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,123,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the period.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.