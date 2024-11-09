Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Five Below from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Shares of FIVE traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20. Five Below has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 556.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after buying an additional 769,980 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Five Below by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,003,000 after acquiring an additional 207,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,034,000 after acquiring an additional 167,330 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 318,361.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,020 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

