FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.07 and last traded at $57.97. 55,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 75,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.69.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.98.

Get FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFRA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 15.2% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,376.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.