Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluor updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

Fluor Trading Down 13.6 %

Fluor stock traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.93. 12,423,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. Fluor has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $60.10.

Insider Activity at Fluor

In other Fluor news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,163.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,669.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,261 shares of company stock worth $2,156,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

