Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 0.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.07. 17,883,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 53,766,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.02.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14,373.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 456.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 103.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,215.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,850 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.