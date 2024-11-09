FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FORM. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get FormFactor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FORM

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $181,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,010,897.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 262,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in FormFactor by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,493,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,156,000 after buying an additional 76,032 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 132,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FORM stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.12. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $63.63.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.