Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $84.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.38 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 8.15%. Franklin Covey updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Franklin Covey Trading Up 3.8 %

FC traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. 135,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FC. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

