Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

FTF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. 158,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,938. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $6.83.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

