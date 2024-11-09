Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BEN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.75 to $21.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

BEN opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $336,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,341.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,857,182. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $336,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,341.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 231,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,637 and sold 24,024 shares valued at $1,051,375. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,538,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 583.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 170,089 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 278,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

