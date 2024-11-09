Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Trading Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.50 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.59). Approximately 16,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 62,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59).

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of £55.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4,550.00 and a beta of 0.51.

About Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

