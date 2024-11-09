FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE FSK traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. 1,942,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,548. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.17%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

