FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) Releases Third Quarter Financial Results

On November 8, 2024, FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) disclosed its financial and operational performance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company issued a press release outlining these results.

Get alerts:

FutureFuel Corp.’s press release, dated November 8, 2024, detailed its financial and operational outcomes for the quarter mentioned. This information is available in Exhibit 99.1 attached to the Form 8-K filing.

In compliance with reporting obligations, the same press release has been presented as part of the Financial Statements and Exhibits in the filing, marked as Exhibit 99.1. Additionally, the Cover Page Interactive Data File (104) is included, which is embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Rose M. Sparks, the Chief Financial Officer of FutureFuel Corp., has signed the report on behalf of the company, in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This signifies the authenticity and approval of the contents of the report, as of November 8, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read FutureFuel’s 8K filing here.

About FutureFuel

(Get Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Articles