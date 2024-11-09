FY2025 EPS Estimates for SelectQuote Decreased by Analyst

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for SelectQuote in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for SelectQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $292.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLQT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

SLQT stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.06. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,161,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 808,850 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 189,029 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 18.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

