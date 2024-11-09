FY2027 Earnings Forecast for ACAD Issued By Leerink Partnrs

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.66 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,264.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $485,094.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,560.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,264.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,014 shares of company stock valued at $779,494 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Further Reading

