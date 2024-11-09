Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $203.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $156.79 and a 1-year high of $203.72.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

