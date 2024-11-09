Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JIRE. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,772,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,821,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,024,000 after acquiring an additional 380,609 shares in the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,619,000. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,315,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $62.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

