Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after buying an additional 723,492 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.26.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

