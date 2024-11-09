Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 763 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. GGM Financials LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.72.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $199.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $207.32. The company has a market cap of $352.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.78%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.