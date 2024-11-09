Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,095,000 after purchasing an additional 286,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,296,000 after buying an additional 75,446 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $84.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

