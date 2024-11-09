Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Reduces Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,694 shares during the period. Copart makes up 1.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $16,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 120,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 259.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 99,586 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 18.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 111,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Copart by 11.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 180,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $5,469,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $56.12 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on Copart

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.