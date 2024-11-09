Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.