Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Insider Andrew Shafer Sells 26,911 Shares

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Shafer sold 26,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $63,779.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,430 shares in the company, valued at $787,859.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gevo Stock Down 16.3 %

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $380.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.94.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 407.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 409,693 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gevo by 128.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 341,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 192,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEVO

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.