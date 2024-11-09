Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Robert W. Baird

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.57. 7,456,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,048,514. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 117.76, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average of $75.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 72,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,712,000 after buying an additional 27,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

