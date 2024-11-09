Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 78.40% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $548.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.00%.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

About Gladstone Capital



Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

